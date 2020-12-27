Skipper Virat Kohli Lauds Stand-in Ajinkya Rahane For Incredible Ton On India-Aus Day 2

Indian skipper Virat Kohli came forward and lauded his Test deputy as well as the current stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane after he scored an outstanding century on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rahane, who had come out to bat at number four ensured that he added the much-needed stability to Team India even when a few wickets kept on falling from the other. The stand-in captain held one end firmly as he took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners and at the same time, also ensured that he was very active with regards to running between the wickets. It eventually paid off as the Mumbai cricketer breached the three-figure mark.

'Absolutely top knock': Virat Kohli

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli mentioned that it was another great day for Team India as it was proper Test cricket at its best. He concluded by saying that it was an absolutely top knock from Ajinkya Rahane.

Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks👌@ajinkyarahane88 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the Mumbai cricketer is India's stand-in captain not only for this match but also for the remainder of the series as regular skipper Virat Kohli has flown back to India on paternity leave.

Coming back to the contest, 'Jinx' has shown that he is not being burdened with the added responsibility of leading the Indian side in a must-win contest after being completely outplayed in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval last week.

India dominate on Day 2

After the visitors had lost half their side for 173, both Rahane and lower middle-order batsmen Ravindra Jadeja ensured that there were no further hiccups as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking for India. They have now added 104 runs for the sixth-wicket stand. Jadeja is currently unbeaten at 40 while the number four batsman is still going strong at 104 as the Border-Gavaskar trophy holders ended Day 2 with 277/5 on the board at stumps.

