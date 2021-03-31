Sachin Tendulkar Scores Record 10,000th ODI Run On March 31, 2001: WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar is widely hailed as one of the greatest players ever to play the sport by many. The champion cricketer claimed almost all the major batting records during his playing days and contributed significantly towards the success of the Indian cricket team with his sheer consistency. The right-handed batter is also the first player in history to cross the 10,000-run mark in One-Day Internationals. It was on March 31, 2001, that the cricketer achieved this stunning feat.

Sachin Tendulkar becomes the first to go past 10,000 runs in ODI cricket

India took on Australia in the third ODI of their five-match series at the Nehru Stadium in Indore. Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first on the surface. Sachin Tendulkar walked out to open the innings alongside Rahul Dravid and put up a stunning show with the bat. Playing his 266th ODI, Tendulkar played some exquisite strokes against the formidable bowling attack in the crucial encounter.

Sachin Tendulkar in the game became the first-ever player to score 10,000 runs in the format. The star batsman took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners and slammed a stunning century. The opening batsman contributed with 139 runs from just 125 deliveries in the game. He also smashed 19 glorious boundaries during his knock. The player's century ensured that India posted an impressive total of 299 in the match, and they ultimately went on to win the contest by 118 runs after bundling out Australia for 181.

Sachin Tendulkar COVID-19 news

Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries, out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

Sachin Tendulkar records

The Indian batting legend is the leading run-scorer in both ODIs and Test matches to date. Moreover, he also is the only player to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket. With 2278 runs to his name, Tendulkar is also the top run-getter in World Cups. Tendulkar also has had the longest Test as well as ODI career and has featured in more games than any other player.

Sachin Tendulkar awards

Sachin Tendulkar received the prestigious 'Arjuna Award' back in 1994 at the age of 21, making him the youngest recipient of the award. The Indian government once again acknowledged the player's consistent performance in international cricket and presented him with the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’. The particular award is considered as a career-defining moment for an athlete, as it is the highest honour an Indian sportsperson could achieve in his career.

The celebrated cricketer also received the country's fourth-highest civilian award – ‘Padma Shri’ after his heroics in the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup. In the coming years, the Sachin Tendulkar got further decorated with the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ in 2001, which is also the state’s highest civilian award and the ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2008, the second-highest civilian award in the country. He also achieved the ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 2014, which is India’s highest civilian award.

