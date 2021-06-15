Sachin Tendulkar Shuts Down Cheteshwar Pujara's Critics In Style Ahead Of WTC Final

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has successfully established himself as a mainstay in the Indian Test team with his gritty performances with the bat over the years. The right-hander's contribution has been significant in Virat Kohli and co.'s monumental success in the longer format. The player is expected to play a major role in the upcoming India vs New Zealand WTC Final as well. Ahead of the all-important game, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has come forward to silence the critics who have questioned the 33-year-old's strike rate in the past.

Sachin Tendulkar speaks in the support of Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of WTC Final 2021

While Pujara with his astute defence and exemplary determination has helped India in clinching a number of momentous victories in red-ball cricket under challenging conditions, a certain section of experts has often questioned his approach. The talented batsman has on several occasions come under the scanner for his strike rate as many have opined that he does not show enough intent while batting.

However, in his conversation with PTI, Sachin Tendulkar reckoned that Pujara must be appreciated for his contribution to the Indian cricket team. Furthermore, he also suggested that one should not put emphasis on a batsman's strike rate when it comes to Test match cricket. Speaking about the ones who have expressed apprehensions regarding Pujara's technique and strike-rotation, Tendulkar opined that the ones criticising have not played as many games as the Saurashtra batsman at the highest level.

Tendulkar also added that to be successful in the longer format, one does not have to rely merely on hitting big shots. He also pointed out that there are players like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja who can up the ante at any given point of time, thus maintaining the balance. The legendary cricketer stated that the team needs someone like Cheteshawar Pujara when it comes to tiring the opposition or executing gameplans.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final dates

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

India squad for WTC Final 2021

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha.

Image source: Sachin Tendulkar Facebook / AP