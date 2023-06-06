Sachin Tendulkar Suggesting Team India To Pick Two Spinners In WTC 2023 Final? WATCH VIDEO

India will renew their rivalry with Australia when the two sides will come face to face in the World Test Championship final. The top of the table clash would see the likes of Virat Kohli pitted against Mitchell Starc who would be gunning to bowl on this delicious Oval wicket. The match will kickstart at 3:00 PM IST on Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar makes massive admission ahead of WTC final

Ahead of the match, Sachin Tendulkar has provided his verdict for the one-off summit clash. In an interaction with 100MB, Master Blaster claimed that Rohit Sharma's side would be happy to ply their trade at the Oval.

"India had an emphatic victory at the Kennington Oval when they took on England back in 2021. One being asked whether this could play a role in the WTC final the master blaster answered, oh 100 per cent. because whenever you have such memories they stay with you for quite some time.

"And Indian team would not have forgotten that the last time they played there they had a superb outing there. They won the game & like I said good memories stay with you for long. They kind of find spot in your kitbag and they stay with you."

He also added the Oval pitch would also assist spinners which could be a major boost for the Indian team.,

Read More: 'It will be bouncy that is one thing': Oval groundsman reveals how the pitch for WTC final will behave

I won't be surprised that the Indian team would be happy that they are playing at The Oval. Oval pitch is such that as the time goes by it also assists spinners. So spinners will come into play a little bit. It need not always be a turning track. Sometimes spinners rely a lot on bounce and sometimes off the pitch the little bit of zip they get.

#WATCH | Ahead of ICC #WorldTestChampionship final, where India will take on Australia, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says, "...Indian team would not have forgotten that the last time they played there (The Oval), they had a superb outing there. They won the game & good… pic.twitter.com/wbGfoj0ZOJ — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

"Also the overcast conditions because it all depends on the shiny side of the ball if they are able to get that drift and get the ball to talk in the air without the pitch coming into play. So Oval is going to be a good venue for India."

With ANI inputs