WTC 2023: Pat Cummins Rules Out Ricky Ponting's Comments About Australia Being Favourites

India are on the verge of a major breakthrough as they are slated to take on Australia in the much anticipated World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval on Wednesday. Australia remain a firm favourite as their pace contingent can wreak havoc if they are on song. The primary challenge for the Indian team will be to survive the chin music on the pacer-friendly surface.

This is Australia's maiden appearance in the WTC final while India would be looking to lay their hand in their second attempt. Under Virat Kohli's guidance, India failed to get the better of New Zealand in the first edition of the WTC final and Australia would pose a great threat to their credentials.

Pat Cummins provided his verdict ahead of the WTC final

Pat Cummins has led from the front and he will have another chance to stamp his authority as an Aussies captain. Ricky Ponting recently claimed that Australia will have an advantage due to the conditions but ahead of the match, skipper Cummins has nullified his statement.

Cummins in a pre match press conference said:

The Indian squad had more players here before we did. They have a busy schedule and have to change between different formats all the time, so it is nothing new. We have been pretty happy with the preparation that we went through. It has been about 10 days now, had some real good training. Few of our guys have been playing in these conditions and few have come along. So it has gone well.

Read More: R Ashwin reveals how Rahul Dravid's speech saved India from getting knocked out WTC race

Cummins had left for Australia after the completion of the first two Tests as his mother was unwell. Steve Smith captained the side in his absence and this big event will be his first match after a brief sabbatical. A few selection tweaks might be on the cards given how the weather plays out in the next could of days. The India vs Australia WTC final will kickstart at 3:00 PM IST.

Australia squad for WTC Final

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw