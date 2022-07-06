Sachin Tendulkar Unearths Old Picture Of Himself With Ranveer Singh On Actor's Birthday

The 'God' of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar wished the Padmavaat star Ranveer Singh on his birthday by going down memory lane. One of the most well-known performers in Bollywood, the actor is recognised for his work in movies like '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Gully Boy, Befikre, and several more. Ranveer was flooded with birthday greetings from admirers as well as a variety of famous film industry figures on his birthday on July 6.

The highest run-scorer in Test and ODI formats, Sachin Tendulkar unearthed an old photo with the Birthday Boy and wished a blessed year to the cricket enthusiast on Twitter. Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani was also seen between the two celebrities.

The 'Master Blaster' also threw an open-ended question to his followers on the micro-blogging site, asking them to guess the year in which the picture was clicked. Sachin Tendulkar said, "Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead. Found this picture of ours... Any guesses when this was clicked?" It is not a hidden fact that the 37-year-old is a huge fan of cricket and also arguably the best batsman to have ever played the game, Sachin Tendulkar.

Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead.

Found this picture of ours... Any guesses when this was clicked? pic.twitter.com/1js6lUk0N3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar reviews Ranveer Singh's '83

The previous tweet of Sachin for Ranveer that made headlines was earlier this year. The film 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, among others, brought to life the most magnificent feat in Indian cricket history for the entire nation. The 1983 World Cup, where India defeated the West Indies to win their first WC under the leadership of Kapil Dev, is the inspiration for the Kabir Khan-directed film. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Kapil Dev in the movie brought back fond memories for all cricket fans, and it also won over some of the nation's greatest cricketers. Sachin Tendulkar was one of them and the legend had also praised Ranveer's performance in the movie.

The 49-year-old penned how brilliantly Ranveer Singh portrayed the role of Kapil Dev in the film: "A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @therealkapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory." He further reminisced about the winning match that inspired him to become a cricketer and wrote, "I know the win really inspired the little boy."