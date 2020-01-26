The Debate
'Jai Hind!': Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Indians Republic Day In Both Hindi And English

Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar came forward to wish the fans on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. The Master Blaster had posted his wishes on the micro-blogging site

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar came forward and wished everyone on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Taking to the microblogging site, the Master Blaster wrote 'Wishing all Indians a very happy Republic Day'. 

Even the fans obliged by wishing the Little Master as well. Here are some of the reactions. 

The Chief Guest on Republic Day 2020

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. Following the tradition, India has invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the Republic Day guest.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had arrived in India on a four-day visit beginning on Friday with an aim to "re-energise" the bilateral strategic partnership by boosting trade and investment, and deepening cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, defence, and energy.

Reportedly, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in New Delhi, on January 25, 2020.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Published:
