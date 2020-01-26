'Jai Hind!': Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Indians Republic Day In Both Hindi And English

Sachin Tendulkar came forward and wished everyone on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Taking to the microblogging site, the Master Blaster wrote 'Wishing all Indians a very happy Republic Day'.

Wishing all Indians a very happy Republic Day.



आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकानाएं। जय हिंद! 🇮🇳#RepublicDayIndia — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2020

Even the fans obliged by wishing the Little Master as well. Here are some of the reactions.

Happy Republic Day sir 🇮🇳 — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 26, 2020

Same to u saab — Manohar Mano (@Manohar16721210) January 26, 2020

READ: IND VS NZ- Live Updates | Sachin Tendulkar wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day

READ: U-19 WC: South Africa enter quarterfinals, first win for England

The Chief Guest on Republic Day 2020

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. Following the tradition, India has invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the Republic Day guest.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had arrived in India on a four-day visit beginning on Friday with an aim to "re-energise" the bilateral strategic partnership by boosting trade and investment, and deepening cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, defence, and energy.

Reportedly, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in New Delhi, on January 25, 2020.

READ: Pant is talented, it is his job to prove people wrong: Kapil Dev

READ: India can play Asia Cup matches at neutral venue, but call is ACC's: PCB CEO Khan

(Image Courtesy: AP)