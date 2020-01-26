IND VS NZ- Live Updates | ICC's Birthday Wish For Former Indian Women's Skipper Diana Edul

India will be oozing with confidence as their grueling tour of New Zealand got off to an ideal start after overcoming Kane Williamson & Co. by six wickets with an over left in the 1st T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The Men In Blue will be hoping to repeat the heroics at the same venue when they lock horns against the Kiwis on Sunday.

New Zealand look to make amends

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be looking to make amends at Auckland and level the five-match series. The hosts might have heaved a sigh of relief after Martin Guptill had taken that unbelievable catch to get rid of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. However, their celebrations were short-lived as young Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey ensured that there was no middle-order collapse as they registered a 62-run fifth-wicket stand to take the visitors past the finish line.

The Black Caps will look to focus more on the bowling department and so will India as the Eden Park favours the batsmen as it as a very small ground and thereby, leaving no margin of error for the bowlers. When it comes to the Playing XI, India are expected to go with their winning combination but it remains to be seen whether New Zealand make any changes in their squad.

Here's the predicted Playing XI of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Will Kane Williamson open the batting?

There is a school of thought in the hosts' camp that Williamson should open the batting in T20 cricket, thus taking advantage of the powerplay overs. Given the lightning start provided by openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, this seems infeasible for the next game, at least. New Zealand expect to field the same eleven, avoiding any temptation to take a look at all-rounders Scott Kuggeleijn and Daryl Mitchell. Both teams enjoyed a day off on Saturday in lieu of the tight schedule and sterner battles ahead. Eden Park was only an estimated 60 percent full on Friday despite New Zealand Cricket anticipating more gate collections owing to the Indian team's popularity. It remains to be seen if the scheduled late-starts (7.50-8 pm local time) continues to have an impact on match attendances during this T20I series.

(Image Courtesy: @BLACKCAPS)