Sachin Tendulkar's Rare Clip Of 44-ball 35 On World Cup Debut Appears Online; Watch Video

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar during his playing days was not only a true servant of the sport but also amongst its finest ambassadors. Having made his debut at the age of 16, Sachin Tendulkar became the poster boy of Indian cricket as well as the game's global superstar.

The Master Blaster used his bat like a sword to decimate even the strongest of bowling lineups throughout his career. Sachin Tendulkar went to play six Cricket World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011) and it was in 2011 that he finally lifted the trophy after missing out narrowly in 2003. Recently, a cricket fan posted a video of Sachin Tendulkar playing in his first World Cup match back in 1992.

.@sachin_rt in his first World Cup match - against England (35 off 44) at WACA, 1992. pic.twitter.com/DJZZrswqCs — Ritesh (@Sachislife) April 15, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's performance against England in the 1992 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar made his World Cup debut against England at the WACA in Perth. After winning the toss in the Day-Night encounter, England skipper Graham Gooch decided to bat on a pacy WACA pitch. The skipper scored a fine half-century (51 runs), while Robin Smith scored 91 runs as England finished their innings at 236/9.

In reply, India made a strong start before losing back-to-back wickets of opener Krishnamachari Srikanth and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. Sachin Tendulkar, who came to the crease at the fall of Azharuddin's wicket, then looked to revive India's innings. The Master Blaster kept the scoreboard ticking without taking much risk.

He would score boundaries whenever he got loose deliveries. He looked well on course for a fine half-century but was caught behind by England wicketkeeper Alec Stewart off Ian Botham's bowling. Sachin Tendulkar's 44-ball 35 runs consisted of five boundaries. India were bowled out for 227 in the final over, nine runs short of the target.

Sachin Tendulkar records at World Cup

Many Sachin Tendulkar records at the ICC Cricket World Cup are likely to stay for years to come. The Master Blaster is the only batsman to hit more than 200 fours in the World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar has scored more than 2000 runs across all 6 World Cups. In the 45 matches that he played, the master batsman scored 2278 runs at an average of 56.95, including six hundreds and 15 fifties. He has played 44 innings for India across all World Cups, which is the most by any player so far.

(IMAGE AND VIDEO CREDIT: RITESH/TWITTER)