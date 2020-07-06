Sachin Tendulkar Names The Three Men He Will Always Remain Indebted To; Watch Video

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The 'Master Blaster' is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Sachin Tendulkar has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. There are several people who helped Sachin Tendulkar become the cricketer he became.

Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to three gentlemen on account of Guru Purnima

On Sunday, the 'Master Blaster' paid tribute to 3 people, who according to him, played integral roles in his life as far as his decorated cricket career is concerned. Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram and posted a video on the occasion of Guru Purnima, where he can be seen talking while holding a bat and remembering the contributions of those who made him into the person he is.

Sachin Tendulkar first took the name of his brother Ajit Tendulkar and said that one thing he knows for sure is that every time he walked out to bat, his brother was not there physically with him but he was always there mentally. So whenever he walked out, he knew his brother is also walking out with him. In his farewell speech in his 200th and final Test match in Mumbai in 2013, Tendulkar had mentioned the same, showing that his bond with him remains steady.

Then, Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his Guru Ramakant Achrekar on account of Guru Purnima. The legendary cricketer talked about the number of hours Achrekar Sir spent on his batting and taking down notes to help him improve it. He added that be it a match or a practice session, Achrekar would note down all those mistakes and areas where he could get better. Sachin Tendulkar also revealed how he spent hours discussing cricket with him. Achrekar, who is no longer alive, was instrumental in the success of some of India's players such as Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, as well as Bombay's Ranji Trophy cricketers.

In the end, Sachin Tendulkar said paid tribute to his father Ramesh Tendulkar. He revealed that his father always told him to not take shortcuts and always advised him to prepare himself properly and don't ever lower his values in life. Sachin Tendulkar concluded saying that no matter how much he talks about these three gentlemen, it will never be enough.

On Guru Purnima, I want to thank all the people who have taught & inspired me to give my best. However, to these three gentlemen I am ever grateful. 🙏🏼#GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/PB3Oszv97f — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count include the 49 centuries he has scored in ODIs. On the other hand, the batting maestro has scored a record 51 centuries in the purest format of the game. Overall, the 'Master Blaster' has scored 100 international centuries and remains the only cricketer to do so.

