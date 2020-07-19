Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Harsha Bhogle's 'commentary & Sharp Insights' As He Turns 59

Sachin Tendulkar came forward to wish Harsha Bhogle who turned 59 on Sunday. The veteran commentator as well as a versatile cricket pundit is loved by millions across the world for his passionate analysis of the game and his booming voice in the commentary box that gets viewers hooked on to the television screens.

'Added so much perspective': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin mentioned that Bhogle's commentary and sharp insights have always added so much perspective to the game of cricket and that it has always made the fans feel so much closer to the game.

Your commentary 🎙 and sharp insights have always added so much perspective to the game of cricket 🏏.

It has always made the fans feel so much more closer to the game.

Wishing you a very happy birthday Harsha! pic.twitter.com/6X7HLOAJ3G — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 19, 2020

Harsha Bhogle: How an engineer chased his dreams successfully

'The Voice of Indian Cricket' has been entertaining all the cricket fans with his outstanding commentary and presentation on the gentleman's game for nearly three decades. His in-depth knowledge of the game of cricket and his artistic way of presenting it to the audience has helped him in creating his own identity just like other eminent personalities including the likes of Bill Lawry, Tony Greig, Richie Benaud, Alan Wilkins, etc.

He holds a B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University's College of Technology (Hyderabad) after which he had enrolled for a PGDM course in IIM Ahmedabad. Bhogle had received his Diploma in Management certificate from IIM Ahmedabad in 1985.

After passing out from IIM Ahmedabad, Harsha Bhogle went on to work in an advertising agency after which he had also worked at a sports management company. He is also the first Indian commentator to be invited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. This had happened in 1991-92.

There was no looking back for Bhogle since then and he went on to become one of the best commentators of all time. Another reason why IIM Ahmedabad is special for the superstar commentator is that he went on to marry his batchmate, Anita. Apart from this, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' is also one of the Board of Governors of IIM Udaipur.

