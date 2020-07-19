Last Updated:

Tino Best Says His Twitter Spat With Jofra Archer Was Blown Out Of Proportion

Former West Indian pacer Tino Best has said that his Twitter spat with Jofra Archer has been blown out of proportion

Written By
Karthik Nair
Jofra Archer

Tino Best has revealed that his Twitter spat with Jofra Archer was blown out of proportion. It had so happened that Best had criticised the English team management for preferring Archer over veteran pacer Stuart Broad in the first Test match who had to warm the bench. However, his criticism did not go down well with the youngster and he wondered why the veteran Windies pacer is not a coach yet with all the knowledge that he has.

'Was blown out of proportion': Tino Best

“The whole Jofra Archer thing was just blown out of proportion. To be honest, when I tweeted, it was only about the way he was bowling in the first innings. He didn’t put in as much effort as I saw from Mark Wood and Jimmy Anderson. I thought he was just going through the motions a little bit,” said Tino Best during a live interaction with  Sportskeeda.

“I am here in Barbados, I didn’t expect him to reply. My first tweet was that he was bowling military medium and that he can bowl faster than that. You’ve got Wood who was absolutely steaming in every ball, and then you’ve got him (Archer) a little lethargic in his approach,” the veteran pacer added.

 

Even though Archer was ineffective in the first innings, he did provide some vital breakthroughs in the second innings. However, it was just not enough as the Windies registered a four-wicket win chasing a target of 200 to go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series. 

Here's what had exactly happened:

READ: Jofra Archer Could've Made England Cricket 'lose Millions Of Pounds': ECB MD Ashley Giles

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all