Sachin, Virat, Rohit Failed In Front Of Dravid In West Indies; Can Anyone Break His Record

After the disappointing loss against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023, Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match Test series at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12, 2023. The series will also kickstart Team India's journey in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25 and they will hope to start things off on a winning note.

3 things you need to know

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in his first Test in the Caribbean

Before this Rohit Sharma has only played two Tests in the West Indies

Rohit averages at 25.00 in the Caribbean and has made a total of 50 runs

ALSO READ | IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes India debut, Ishan Kishan finally receives Test cap

Rahul Dravid's invincible record in West Indies

Team India head coach and former batsman Rahul Dravid has an invincible Test record in the Caribbean and has made a total of 1511 runs from 17 Tests. Sunil Gavaskar stands right behind him and has scored 1404 runs from 13 Tests. The main point to look out for here is that veteran batsman Sachin Tendulkar is not in the top five and stands at number seven with 620 runs from 10 Tests.

(Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has a chat with skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli / Image: BCCI)

ALSO READ | R Ashwin has same number of overseas Test centuries as Babar Azam-Mohammed Rizwan combined

Rohit and Virat's average performance in Tests since last year

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli are one of the best batsmen of world cricket and have performed extremely well for the Indian cricket team. However, both players have not had the best of times in Test cricket in the last year. Rohit on one end has only made a total of 300 runs in 6 Tests at an average of 37.50 with just one hundred. Virat on the other end has performed the same as Rohit and has made 405 runs from 8 Tests at an average of 36.81.

Both the batsmen are in the last phase of their career and they will aim to sharpen their blades in the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies. Both the batters have the capability to breach head coach Rahul Dravid's record of most runs by an Indian in the Caribbean.