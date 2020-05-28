Sakshi Dhoni Lashes Out As #DhoniRetires Trends, Slams Rumour-mongers And Then Deletes

Sakshi Singh Dhoni came to the aid of her husband yet again after rumours of the former skipper's retirement made rounds on social media on Wednesday. In a tweet which she later deleted, Sakshi Dhoni lashed out at those spreading rumours, asking them to get a life and said that it might have possibly been the effect of the lockdown on people to make the hashtag trend. However, this isn't the first time that Captain Cool's wife has hit rumour mongerers out of the park for sparking speculations of MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket.

Sakshi Dhoni hits rumour mongerers for six

Earlier in September 2019, India skipper Virat Kohli had shared a picture of a moment from the semi-finals of the 2016 World T20 with MS Dhoni and himself, giving rise to speculations of MS Dhoni's retirement being spread like wildfire on social media and news portals, with many thinking that Virat Kohli had sent out a cue hinting at the former skipper announcing his retirement. Chief selector MSK Prasad rubbished the rumours and said that the BCCI did not have any knowledge about MS Dhoni's plans. Ever since India's exit from the World Cup after failing to beat New Zealand in the semi-finals, speculations of MS Dhoni's retirement have been rife. Then too, Sakshi Dhoni took to Twitter to address the rumours that were raging the internet. Taking to the micro-blogging website, Sakshi wrote 'Its called rumours', indicating that the hue about MS Dhoni's retirement was not true.

MS Dhoni's future hangs in balance

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be shelved tentatively, MS Dhoni's return to the Men in Blue looks bleak. The former skipper, who is on a sabbatical since India's exit from the World Cup in 2019, was expected to return to action finally in the IPL. Further, scores of former cricketers and his teammates believed that a typical MSD-like in the IPL was Dhoni's last option to make a comeback to the national side and with the IPL being postponed, many are predicting the curatains to be drawn on his glorious career. However, Dhoni himself hasn't spoken a word about his future, thereby keeping the whole cricketing world in the dark about what lies ahead for him.

