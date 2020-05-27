Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals What Made Him Choose Cricket Over Chess

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of India's frontline spinners ever since he has made it to the highest level in 2017. He along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav fondly called as 'Kulcha' have gone on to win many matches for the Men In Blue by bamboozling the batsmen with their wrist spin. Meanwhile, Chahal who has represented India at the World Youth Chess Championship spoke about the time when he decided that he will be preferring cricket over chess.

'You can’t play both sports at the same time': Chahal



During a recent interaction with former Chennai Super Kings batsman Subramaniam Badrinath on a show named Mind Masters by MFORE that is aired on Star Sports, Yuzi went on to say that when he had played his first nationals of chess, he was also playing cricket at the same time. He then mentioned that one cannot play both sports at the same time and training for 10-12 hours in chess and then 6 – 8 hours for cricket was getting very difficult for him and so when he had come back from the World Cup, he had told his father that he will only be focusing on cricket.



Justifying further, the Haryana spinner added that in chess, one requires a lot of patience as every match is about 6 – 7 hours and they are playing sitting at one place without speaking much.Similarly, in cricket, sometimes one bowls so well but does not succeed in getting wickets. Therefore, they need to be patient and keep it in their mind that they are bowling well and would probably get wickets in the next spell.



Coming back to cricketing action, Yuzvendra Chahal was all set to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. RCB would be eyeing their maiden title after faltering at the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively.

