'He Is A Dabangg Player', Says Salman Khan As He Reveals His Favourite Cricketer

Ahead of the release of Dabangg 3, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has revealed his favourite cricketer on a cricket show on Sunday, December 15. Speaking at the pre-match show for the first ODI between India and the West Indies, the megastar revealed that former skipper MS Dhoni is his favourite cricketer. Dhoni is currently on a sabbatical was last seen in the Indian colours when he played in the semifinal contest against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup. Furthermore, Salman Khan also revealed that he personally knows India’s middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav.

“I personally know Kedar Jadhav…Also, my favorite cricketer is MS Dhoni. He is a Dabangg player,” Salman said.

The ace wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni decided to take a break from the game and served in the Indian army. However, in a relief to the fans, Dhoni is expected to play in the Indian Premier League and lead Chennai Super Kings.

READ: Shai Hope's unbeaten century helps West Indies draw first blood in the first ODI

Salman Khan reveals Chulbul Pandey was originally a negative character

Superstar Salman Khan has revealed that Dabangg was originally a dark film with its lead character Chulbul Pandey being "out and out negative." Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the 2010 film featured Salman as Pandey, a fearless yet corrupt police officer with unorthodox working methods. It received critical acclaim and was a blockbuster upon its release. In a group interview, Salman revealed that before him, actor Randeep Hooda and his brother Arbaaz Khan were approached for the project.

READ: Shai Hope's unbeaten century helps West Indies draw first blood in the first ODI

Ind vs WI First ODI

Earlier, after being asked to bat first by West Indian skipper Kieron Pollard, India were in trouble after losing the wickets of KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli in the seventh over. Things got even more difficult when Rohit Sharma was sent back for 36 after which youngsters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 114 runs for the fourth wicket. Iyer scored 70 while Pant scored 71.

Chasing a target of 288, the West Indies looked in trouble when Sunil Ambris was trapped in front of the wicket by Deepak Chahar. However, that was the only relief for the Men In Blue as they were made to toil for wickets by the duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope who hit the bowlers to all corners of the ground and were involved in a 218-run stand for the second wicket.

READ: 'Golfer' Brian Lara in love with beautiful Delhi Golf Course

READ: Virat Kohli not pleased with late DRS run-out call