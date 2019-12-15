Shai Hope's Unbeaten Century Helps West Indies Draw First Blood In The First ODI

Shai Hope played a blistering knock and anchored the West Indies run chase with a century in the first One Day International against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. He had opened the innings for the Windies and ensured that he stayed right till the end to take the Windies over the line.

West Indies draw first blood

Chasing a target of 288, the West Indies looked in trouble when Sunil Ambris was trapped in front of the wicket by Deepak Chahar. However, that was the only relief for the Men In Blue as they were made to toil for wickets by the duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope who hit the bowlers to all corners of the ground and were involved in a 218-run stand for the second wicket. Both of them went on to score tons and by the time Hetmyer was dismissed for 139, the momentum was already shifted in favour of the visitors and there was no looking back for them from thereon. Meanwhile, Hope continued to playing his attacking shots and was ably supported by wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran. Hope finished unbeaten on 102- a knock which included seven boundaries and a maximum as West Indies drew first blood in the three-match series.

India post 287/8

Earlier, after being asked to bat first by West Indian skipper Kieron Pollard, India were in trouble after losing the wickets of KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli in the seventh over. Things got even more difficult when Rohit Sharma was sent back for 36 after which youngsters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 114 runs for the fourth wicket. Iyer scored 70 while Pant scored 71. Kedar Jadhav, who was making a comeback also chipped in with a 35-ball 40 as India posted 288/8 in their 50 overs. Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, and Alzarri Joseph starred with the ball for Caribbeans with two wickets each.

