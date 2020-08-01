'He Will Absolutely Be Raring To Go': Sam Billings On MS Dhoni's Chances In IPL 2020

Sam Billings has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be raring to go in IPL 2020. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game after Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10, 2019, and he will be making his return to competitive cricket with IPL 2020 where he will be leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

'He will absolutely be raring to go': Sam Billings

“I think that’s the benefit of experience. Obviously we all had a layoff with this (ongoing global pandemic) and I also had my injury last year. But for me, I think that’s the benefit of franchise tournaments that you, as an individual have to get ready, whether it’s a week or maybe two weeks, in very short notice you have to prepare for a tournament that’s upcoming, '' said Billings while speaking to Cricbuzz. “With experience, you get to know what you need as an individual and there’s no better person than MS himself who knows his game. He will absolutely be raring to go and I think, like anything in that role, you get better with age and experience does really help,” the English batsman added.



'CSK will be the first team to reach UAE': Reports

It has been reported that the Chennai Super Kings led by the charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leaving for the UAE in the second week of August to kick off the preparations for the IPL 2020 that will be played in the Gulf from September 19 to November 8.

The complete schedule of the tournament will reportedly be out on August 2. Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the cash-rich event was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and CSK locking horns in the tournament opener but was suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing global pandemic.

According to reports, the three-time winners will be the first team to reach UAE and the players of the 'Yellow Army' will be landing there in the second week of August while the other teams are planning to reach in the country in the third week. Most of the veteran players including the 'Captain Cool' himself have not played any kind of competitive cricket in the past one year and they will be looking to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm as they eye their fourth title.

READ: Waqar Younis Reveals Why Inzamam Had Thrashed An Arrogant Fan In The Stands In 1997

(Image Courtesy: AP)