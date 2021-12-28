'Same Story Everywhere': Ex-India, SA Players Dissect India's Batting Collapse In 1st Test

Former Indian and South African cricketers reviewed India's batting collapse in the 1st innings of the ongoing India vs South Africa first test. Ex-Indian pacer RP Singh wrote that with India losing six wickets for under 50 runs, South Africa have once again shown their quality while his former teammate Partiv Patel said he feels 327 runs is still a good enough score and that it is easier to criticize.

"Last 6 wickets for less than 50 runs! It’s definitely not a good morning for Team India. South Africa has once again shown that their bowling attack can’t be taken lightly but I am sure Indian bowling can do even better in these conditions. #SAvsIND #INDvsSA" RP Singh wrote. While Parthiv Patel tweeted "It is easy to criticise the dramatic collapse on the 3rd day at #Centurion but I feel 327 is still a very good score in the first innings after winning the toss."

Meanwhile, former South African quick Dale Steyn wrote "The top order have left well The lower order, not so much." Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra however felt that a collapse has become very common in Test Cricketthese days no matter which Team it is and who their opponents are and what the venue is and that be it the red ball or the pink ball it is the same "Almost every Test innings has a collapse these days. Change the venue. Change the teams. Change the colour of the ball. Same story everywhere…almost every time." he wrote.

India vs South Africa first test: Morne Morkel reveals what SA have planned for the Indian tail

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel revealed that the Proteas will look to pepper lower-order batters with short balls while also aiming for their toes in the tournament. "We have seen in recent tours for India away from home, especially how well the tail bats and gives them that extra bit of runs which is important. I just felt that this morning, they have had such set game plans, leaving well outside the off-stump and that sort of fell away again, And that is going to be important, that they stick to these game plans because South Africa are going to pepper them with a lot of short balls. To the tail, the policy in the dressing room is nose and toes. And I could hear from the stump mic. They were speaking in Afrikaans about the deliveries to bowl. So, it is going to be important that they stay strong-minded in the back end of the batting lineup," he said.

Image: Instagram/RPsingh99/Partiv9/cricketaakash/dalesteyn