'Sandpapergate' Still Fresh, Aaron Finch Confident Of Playing Fair As Australia Battle SA

As Australia gear up for the upcoming tour of South Africa, the team battles haunting memories of their last tour in 2018, when players of the team were involved in the infamous ball-tampering incident. Ahead of the tour, Australia's limited overs skipper Aaron Finch feels that the team has been playing some great cricket in the right spirit.

Speaking to media, Finch said that the team is playing in the right spirit and the boys know that he wants to keep that up. Furthermore, he added, that the team has done it for 18 months now and there is absolutely no reason why that will not continue, even in South Africa.

The Australian skipper also highlighted the aspect of 'vocal' South African fans and how ace opener David Warner loves the banter. He added that the banter helps Warner get into the game. Finch also opined that South African fans are very passionate and vocal and that the team is expecting some banter.

Sandpapergate scandal

During Australia's tour of South Africa in 2018, in the third Test match at Newlands, Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught by the television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper to make it swing. Then skipper Steve Smith and Vice-Captain David Warner were also found to be involved in the incident and both of them later plead guilty. All three received unprecedented sanctions from Cricket Australia, with Steve Smith and David Warner handed a ban of one year from cricket and lifetime ban from captaincy.

Australia's Tour of South Africa

Differing from the previous tour, no Test matches have been scheduled for the upcoming tour as the T20 World Cup later this year remains in hindsight. Australia will first face the Proteas in a three-match T20 series beginning on February 21. The visitors will then battle the Proteas in three ODIs commencing on February 9. Coming off from a close defeat to England in T20s, the Proteas will look forward to bag this series to gain some confidence ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

