The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Sandpapergate' Still Fresh, Aaron Finch Confident Of Playing Fair As Australia Battle SA

Cricket News

Ahead of the South Africa tour, skipper Aaron Finch feels that Australia has been playing some great cricket in the right spirit and will continue to do so

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aaron

As Australia gear up for the upcoming tour of South Africa, the team battles haunting memories of their last tour in 2018, when players of the team were involved in the infamous ball-tampering incident. Ahead of the tour, Australia's limited overs skipper Aaron Finch feels that the team has been playing some great cricket in the right spirit.

Speaking to media, Finch said that the team is playing in the right spirit and the boys know that he wants to keep that up. Furthermore, he added, that the team has done it for 18 months now and there is absolutely no reason why that will not continue, even in South Africa. 

The Australian skipper also highlighted the aspect of 'vocal' South African fans and how ace opener David Warner loves the banter. He added that the banter helps Warner get into the game. Finch also opined that South African fans are very passionate and vocal and that the team is expecting some banter. 

READ | Winning An Almighty Honour For India, Here's Sachin Tendulkar's 'Laureus 20' Dedication

Sandpapergate scandal

During Australia's tour of South Africa in 2018, in the third Test match at Newlands, Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught by the television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper to make it swing. Then skipper Steve Smith and Vice-Captain David Warner were also found to be involved in the incident and both of them later plead guilty. All three received unprecedented sanctions from Cricket Australia, with Steve Smith and David Warner handed a ban of one year from cricket and lifetime ban from captaincy. 

READ | India's 2023 WC Hosting Rights In Danger After ICC Seeks 'tax Break Guarantees': Report

Australia's Tour of South Africa 

Differing from the previous tour, no Test matches have been scheduled for the upcoming tour as the T20 World Cup later this year remains in hindsight. Australia will first face the Proteas in a three-match T20 series beginning on February 21. The visitors will then battle the Proteas in three ODIs commencing on February 9. Coming off from a close defeat to England in T20s, the Proteas will look forward to bag this series to gain some confidence ahead of the upcoming World Cup. 

READ | Fit-again Trent Boult 'can't Wait' To Get Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Out

READ | Won't Rule Out Playing 2023 World Cup, Says Ross Taylor

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST