Sania Mirza Feels Mitchell Starc Would Have Been 'Joru Ka Ghulaam' If He Was Indian

The Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday saw Australia Women wicketkeeper-batswoman Alyssa Healy smash the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground in a breezy half-century. The opener smashed a 39-ball 75 to propel the hosts to a daunting 184/4, with her husband and Australian men's cricketer Mitchell Starc watching over from the VIP stands. India tennis star Sania Mirza believes that had Mitchell Starc been from India, he would have been termed a ‘Joru ka Ghulaam.’

Mitchell Starc travels all the way from South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy in the Women's T20 World Cup final

Australia Women qualified for the Women’s T20 World Cup final after beating South Africa Women in a rain-interrupted semi-final. With the final set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mitchell Starc watched the match from the VIP box, as his wife Alyssa Healy put up a Player-of-the-Match performance, much like Ricky Ponting’s blitzkrieg in the 2003 50-over World Cup final. Starc, who was part of the Australian men’s cricket team on tour to South Africa, took a break from the final ODI to watch wife Alyssa Healy play in front of her home crowd.

Sania Mirza: If Mitchell Starc was Indian, he would be called a 'Joru ka Ghulaam'

Sania Mirza took to Twitter to react on Mitchell Starc travelling all the way from South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy play in the Women’s T20 World Cup final. Sania Mirza felt that was extremely adorable of Starc to travel to MCG top watch his wife bat. However, Sania Mirza said that had it been a cricketer from the sub-continent, he would have been termed as a ‘Joru ka Ghulaam (Wife's slave)'

Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a ‘joru ka ghulaam’ in one second 😅 good on you Mitchell 👍🏽 couple goals for sure!! #beentheredonethat 🤣 https://t.co/yl3ZlGFPkY — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 7, 2020

