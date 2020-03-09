The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sania Mirza Feels Mitchell Starc Would Have Been 'Joru Ka Ghulaam' If He Was Indian

Cricket News

Mitchell Starc missed the 3rd ODI vs SA to watch wife Alyssa Healy play on Sunday. Sania Mirza believes if Starc was Indian, he'd be called 'Joru ka Ghulaam.'

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sania Mirza

The Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday saw Australia Women wicketkeeper-batswoman Alyssa Healy smash the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground in a breezy half-century. The opener smashed a 39-ball 75 to propel the hosts to a daunting 184/4, with her husband and Australian men's cricketer Mitchell Starc watching over from the VIP stands. India tennis star Sania Mirza believes that had Mitchell Starc been from India, he would have been termed a ‘Joru ka Ghulaam.’

Also Read: T20 World Cup Finale Witnesses Highest Attendance For Women's Cricket Match Worldwide

Mitchell Starc travels all the way from South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy in the Women's T20 World Cup final

Australia Women qualified for the Women’s T20 World Cup final after beating South Africa Women in a rain-interrupted semi-final. With the final set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mitchell Starc watched the match from the VIP box, as his wife Alyssa Healy put up a Player-of-the-Match performance, much like Ricky Ponting’s blitzkrieg in the 2003 50-over World Cup final. Starc, who was part of the Australian men’s cricket team on tour to South Africa, took a break from the final ODI to watch wife Alyssa Healy play in front of her home crowd.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur Backs Shafali Verma After The Youngster Had Dropped Alyssa Healy's Catch

Sania Mirza: If Mitchell Starc was Indian, he would be called a 'Joru ka Ghulaam'

Sania Mirza took to Twitter to react on Mitchell Starc travelling all the way from South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy play in the Women’s T20 World Cup final. Sania Mirza felt that was extremely adorable of Starc to travel to MCG top watch his wife bat. However, Sania Mirza said that had it been a cricketer from the sub-continent, he would have been termed as a ‘Joru ka Ghulaam (Wife's slave)'

Also Read: 'Not The Time For Post-mortem, They Are All Heroes' :Jhulan Goswami

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana: Team Needs To Be Left Alone, Time To Introspect

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
MNS
RAJ THAKERAY'S 'SHADOW CABINET'
Coronavirus
SENSEX HITS 10-YEAR LOW AMID CORONA
Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran
JAISHANKAR ARRIVES ON SURPRISE VISIT TO KASHMIR, MEETS KIN OF PEOPLE STRANDED IN IRAN
Hungama 2
HUNGAMA 2 IS 'CONFUSION UNLIMITED'
China closes multiple temporary hospitals as new virus cases decline
CHINA CLOSES MAKESHIFT HOSPITALS