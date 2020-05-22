David Warner Claims BBL Participation Depends On Rescheduled International Calendar

Australian opening batsman David Warner recently expressed his concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on future international cricket calendar. The dynamic opener is of the opinion that a revamped calendar might impact the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 season and players might have a “cluttered mindset” by playing different formats. David Warner cited his own example when he represented Sydney Thunder in BBL 2013-14 and played the Ashes in Australia around the same time period.

David Warner expresses concern for player’s participation in BBL

According to reports, Cricket Australia is currently looking for a window for their 2020-21 home summer in an attempt to minimise their financial losses by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As international cricket continues to remain at halt at the moment, the Australian cricket officials are contemplating to host India for a Test series in December-January at one venue without crowds. Additionally, the board is considering to create a window for the upcoming BBL season in January as well.

While speaking with cricket.com.au, David Warner recalled his 2013-14 experience when playing Ashes and BBL at close proximity impacted his performance. The left-handed batsman stated that his mind was cluttered at the time as he played two different formats in the same month. David Warner also revealed that his playing decisions are usually dependent upon the amount of cricket and touring he has to do in a single season. He further added that instead of contemplating his shot selection due to the distinct nature of the two formats, he prefers to have a single rhythm before committing into any series or tournament.

IPL 2020: David Warner in SRH

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) trading window, David Warner was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹12 crore (US$1.7 million). He became one of the 18 cricketers to be retained by the franchise for the IPL 2020 event. The cricketer first represented SRH in IPL 2014 and has been a part of the Orange Army ever since.

David Warner TikTok

Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, the IPL 2020 season got indefinitely postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. David Warner, who was set to lead SRH for the first time since 2017, is now homebound due to the safety measures imposed by the Australian government. Without any cricketing action on offer, Warner joined TikTok where he frequently uploads videos with his wife Candice along with their three daughters.

David Warner TikTok videos become online rage

