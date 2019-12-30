Sanjay Manjrekar Terms His On-air Argument With Harsha Bhogle As 'unprofessional'

Sanjay Manjrekar went on to say that he was both unprofessional as well as wrong after his on-air argument with co-commentator and long-time friend Harsha Bhogle during the historic Pink-Ball Test match against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Manjrekar about his on-air argument with Bhogle

''Now I want to get very serious about this. See one thing I pride myself on is being professional and with that particular comment it was me losing control and I was unprofessional, I was wrong and something that I regret it was wrong of me. So, that is what really bothers me that I get my emotions get the better of me. Mostly being unprofessional and to an extent indecent as well'', said Manjrekar while speaking to a sports website

When asked about whether the former batsman had any regrets about it, he had no hesitation in accepting the same.

''Of course. It was wrong and I say that because it was unprofessional and the worst thing that I did was I had apologized to the producer that I was working for that it was wrong'', he added.

Manjrekar-Bhogle's debate over the pink ball's visibility

''Well there is a post-mortem done on this game and there should be a post mortem on this game. Visibility of that ball will be a big factor against the big side-screen'', said Harsha Bhogle on air. ''Don't think so. Because when you see the slip catchers the way they have taken catches, I don't think visibility is an issue at all. The texture of the ball is the issue'', argued Sanjay Manjrekar.

The 'Voice of India Cricket' then said that he would ask Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and batsmen from both sides about the visibility of the pink ball as he opined that the format will be a regular feature to which Manjrekar replied that Harsha needs to ask that question because since he has played the game has a fair idea about what happens out there and then went on to mention about his 10-15 years of experience in first-class cricket.

''Point taken but don't agree'', he ended.

