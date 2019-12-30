The Debate
The Debate
Inzamam Absolved, Another Of Danish Kaneria's Captains - Waqar Younis - Breaks Silence

Cricket News

Pakistani fast bowling legend Waqar Younis revealed how banned spinner Danish Kaneria was actually treated by the Pakistan players during a recent interview

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Waqar

Waqar Younis has come forward and spoken up about Danish Kaneria and revealed how he was treated by the Pakistani players. Banned spinner Danish Kaneria has been in the news after former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had talked about the religious discrimination that he had to go through during his playing days. 

'We all welcomed him like a brother, like a son': Waqar Younis

While speaking to a Pakistani journalist, legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis said that he was there in the squad when Danish Kaneria had made his debut for Pakistan. Younis also added that he was captaining the national team in what was his second series during that point in time.

The former speedster then went on to say that Kaneria was welcomed like a brother and a son by everyone and that he was a part of their family. Meanwhile, the ex- Pakistan skipper and head coach also added that he had never seen any player or official l treating him differently. 

'I have been unemployed for 10 years': Kaneria

Recently, the veteran spinner had said that he has been leading a miserable life and that he has been unemployed for 10 years.

'' I have asked for help from the people of my country, my board and from all corners since all these years but nobody helped me. I was handed a ban and I accepted it and I did everything possible. Meanwhile, there were people who were banned and still made a comeback and took retirement from Test cricket and put the country aside in order to play league cricket but I have never done that.

Does anyone have any idea about how I have been treated? I have been unemployed for 10 years. I did not have a job. Who has helped me? I have a family as well. Who will help me?'', said Danish Kaneria on his Youtube channel.

Published:
COMMENT
