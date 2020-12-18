Sanjay Manjrekar 'amazed' As Virat Kohli Stays Calm After A Horrible Mix-up With Rahane

Sanjay Manjrekar said he was amazed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli did not lose his temper after a harakiri while running between the wickets along with his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane had ended his stay in the middle on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Virat who was batting at 74 looked set for a big hundred before his unfortunate dismissal.

'I was amazed': Sanjay Manjrekar

“I was amazed that Virat Kohli kept his composure. He was set, he was beginning to accelerate. This is a guy who comes to Adelaide and gets hundreds. So he must have visualised by that time that there was another daddy hundred along the way. People look at his fame, fortune, and the life he has, but I tell you he will spend tonight and tomorrow morning thinking about what could have been if had it not happened. Completely his partner’s fault,” said Manjrekar while speaking on the Extraaa Innings Show on the Sony Sports Network.

“You look at it again and again. There’s nothing there to suggest that maybe Virat Kohli shouldn’t have backed up so much. He was doing the right thing. Ajinkya Rahane did the right thing by apologising, maybe that’s what helped calm Kohli immediately. And he just put his head down and walked with a little bit of a disgust. Those are the painful moments that compensate for all the other perks you get from the game", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

READ: Virat Kohli's Run Out Was Massive: Nathan Lyon

A brain-fade moment ends an incredible innings

This happened on the final ball of the 77th over that was bowled by Nathan Lyon. The offie had bowled a floated one around off stump as Ajinkya Rahane who was on strike pushed it towards mid-off and called for a quick single as Kohli obliged but by the time he was halfway down the wicket, he was sent back by his vice-captain but it was too late by then as Josh Hazlewood had already collected the ball and handed it over to Lyon who did not waste time in dislodging the bails at the non-strikers' end. It was a huge blow for India and a much-needed breakthrough for the hosts as a gutted Kohli walked back to the pavilion.

READ: Rajiv Shukla Set To Be Unanimously Elected As BCCI Vice-president

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.