Marnus Labushagne 'disappointed' For Not Being Able To Carry On After Scoring A Century

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne is a little bit disappointed that he could not continue his knock after scoring a ton against India on Day 1 of the series-deciding fourth and final Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane.

"You know you don't need to be playing at anything around 4th stump line or even 3 and a half stumps. I tell myself to be cool, when you get to a hundred just carry on. It's about how that moment is, I don't plan my hundred celebrations. A little bit disappointed that I got out," Labuschagne told the host broadcaster after the conclusion of play on day one.

Labuschagne's ton helps Aussies dominate on Day 1

After the Aussies lost their top-order batsmen including Test batting mainstay Steve Smith, Labuschagne took matters into his own hands and went after the Indian bowlers. He got a reprieve when he was batting on 37 after he was dropped by India's stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane at gully. The South Africa-born cricketer made the visitors pay for and notched up his fifth Test century and just when it appeared that the number three batsman was unstoppable, he was dismissed for 108 after mistiming a pull shot and was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off T Natarajan.

The middle-order duo of Cameron Green (28*) and skipper Paine (38*) have currently registered an unbeaten 61-run stand for the sixth-wicket as Australia's scorecard read 274/5 at stumps on Day 1.

For India, 'Yorker King' Natarajan has been the pick of the bowlers so far with figures of 2/63 from his 20 overs on the opening day's play.

(With ANI Inputs)

