Sanjay Manjrekar Has Crucial Advice For Shubman Gill After WTC Final 2021 Failure

Indian opener Shubman Gill had an abysmal time in the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand in Southampton. Considering his performances in the tour Down Under, the young batsman was preferred ahead of an in-form Mayank Agarwal. However, Gill failed to get going in both innings as he registered 28 and 8 in the first and second innings respectively.

Sanjay Manjrekar points out flaw in Shubman Gill's technique after WTC Failure

Gill started meticulously in the first innings as he had to work extremely hard for his 28 runs. But, the batsman couldn't capitalize on the start he got as he gave away his wicket cheaply. Gill poked a delivery outside off stump and played away from his body which resulted in him being caught behind off Neil Wagner's bowling. In the second innings, Tim Southee trapped Gill in front of the wicket for 8 as he tried flicking an inswinger. Notably, Gill's below-par footwork was the reason behind both his dismissals.

After Gill's dismal outing in the WTC final, cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out the flaw in the Indian opener's footwork. Taking to Twitter, Manjrekar shared a video of Gill from the 2018 Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan where he had scored a sensational ton. Referring to the same, the veteran commentator cited the example of his incredible footwork back then and advised him to turn back to his old technique.

This is Gill at the under 19 level. Much better foot work this. Love the back foot trigger movement.



Shubman Gill Century 100* in U19 World Cup https://t.co/cwT3rU2Gdf via @YouTube — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 23, 2021

Did Sanjay Manjrekar mock Ravindra Jadeja for not knowing English?

Earlier this month, Manjrekar made the headlines because of an alleged leaked DM with a social media user where he mocked Jadeja saying that he doesn't understand English. The Twitter user was unhappy with Sanjay Manjrekar's recent claim about R Ashwin not being an all-time great. The veteran analyst had stated that Ashwin is not one of the all-time greats as he hasn't registered a fifer in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia) countries.

Responding to Manjrekar's claim, the user said that the commentator shouldn't be taken seriously and that Manjrekar wasn't even 10% of the player Ashwin is. Manjrekar was unhappy with the criticism he received, which is why he responded to the Twitter user and what followed was a war of words.

In their conversation, the Twitter user pointed out how his "bits and pieces" comment on Ravindra Jadeja was termed as "verbal diarrhoea" by the Saurashtra-based cricketer. That's when Manjrekar replied, saying that Jadeja doesn’t know English, so he did not know the actual meaning of bits and pieces. The cricketer-turned-commentator also claimed that somebody spelt verbal diarrhoea for Jadeja, thus mocking the Indian all-rounder.

I didn’t want to share this personal chat in public, even though it’s full to shit. But couldn’t help, coz ppl need to know this side of this man. @imjadeja would be proud of what he did to prove you wrong. @BCCI is this the kind of man you would want in your com panel in future? pic.twitter.com/AUjX301Foz — soorya narayanan (@soorya_214) June 7, 2021

