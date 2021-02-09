Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Compelling Comparison Between Virat Kohli And Viv Richards

The Indian team is in all sorts of trouble in the ongoing India vs England 1st Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After letting England score 578 in the first innings, India were bowled out for 337, thus conceding a massive 241-run lead. The visitors decided against enforcing the follow-on and scored 178 in the second innings, thus setting a gigantic target of 420 for the hosts.

Sanjay Manjrekar likens Virat Kohli's captaincy to Sir Vivian Richards

While England are being lauded for dominating India in their home conditions, Virat Kohli has also been praised for his tactical decisions and bowling changes. The Indian captain have the new ball to R Ashwin in the second innings and surprised everyone with the decision. However, Ashwin struck on the very first ball as he dismissed opener Rory Burns for a golden duck, thus becoming the first spinner to do so in the last 100 years and third overall.

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has been extremely impressed with Kohli's captaincy as he compared the dynamic batsman's leadership to former West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards. Manjrekar also lauded Kohli for showing faith in his players and constantly backing them.

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said that if one saw Kohli's reaction when India got the wicket of Rory Burns just before Lunch, it shows how this team thinks, especially with Kohli at the helm. The veteran commentator further said that people have issues with his captaincy tactics but added that Virat Kohli is like Vivian Richards as both of them are always hopeful even when the chips are down. Citing the example of the ongoing Test, Manjrekar reckoned that even Richards used to think that West Indies could be competitive improbable situation.

At Stumps on Day 4, India's scoreboard read 39/1 with the hosts needing another 381 runs on the final day. The Day 5 began on an awful note for the hosts as they lost Pujara early who was dismissed by Leach for 15. Shubman Gill (50), Ajinkya Rahane (0) and Rishabh Pant (11) also departed soon after courtesy of Anderson's sensational bowling. At Lunch on Day 5, India's scoreboard read 144/6 after 39 overs with Virat Kohli batting on 45 and R Ashwin unbeaten on 2. India have a herculean task in front of them to survive the final day on a difficult Chepauk pitch which is turning and bouncing like nobody's business. England, on the other hand, need 5 wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

