Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif Reminisce Anil Kumble's 10/74 Against Pakistan

Former Indian cricketing icons including the likes of Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, and, Mohammad Kaif came forward to laud Anil Kumble for his 10-wicket haul that he had registered against arch-rivals Pakistan on the very day in 1999.

It so happened that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle on Sunday and had posted a video of 'Jumbo' picking up all the 10 Pakistani wickets on the 22nd anniversary of the historic moment.

'The greatest match-winner'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir termed Kumble as the 'greatest match-winner India ever had' and then called him a 'legend' recalling his spell in that famous Delhi Test match.

The greatest match winner India 🇮🇳 ever had! Take a bow 🙇‍♂️ legend! @anilkumble1074 https://t.co/rNnU637Mz5 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 7, 2021

The leggie's former Indian team-mate as well as one of his good friends, VVS Laxman who was also a part of that iconic Test match mentioned that it is one of the most memorable days in his career where everyone was left spellbound after the 'champion' leg-spinner had bowled a dream spell to demolish a good Pakistan lineup.

One of the most memorable days in my career. What a dream spell from the champion to demolish a good Pakistan lineup. @anilkumble1074 left everyone of us spellbound. #legend https://t.co/GycPhWAXTU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 7, 2021

Ex-Indian middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif wrote that as a junior watching the spin legend's 10/74 made one realise that even the wildest cricketing dream can come true. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst concluded by thanking Anil Kumble for making one and all believe in themselves.

As a junior watching @anilkumble1074 Bhai's 10/74 made one realise that even the wildest cricketing dream can come true. Thanks, you made all of us believe. pic.twitter.com/aoapkSIDOW — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 7, 2021

READ: Michael Vaughan Lauds Kyle Mayers' Heroics As He Announces His Arrival At Biggest Stage

When Anil Kumble made history

Kumble picked up the final wicket of Wasim Akram who was caught by VVS Laxman at forward short-leg as he ended becoming the second bowler after Englishman Jim Laker to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

READ: Ben Stokes In Utter Disbelief After Rohit Sharma Drops A Sitter On Day 2 Of Chennai Test

1999 Delhi Test match

After having lost the opening Test match at Chennai, it was a must-win match for India to stay alive in the three-match series. Chasing a stiff target of 420 to win the series, the visitors were in the driver's seat as openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi had added a century-stand. However, when Kumble made the ball talk, the Pakistani batsmen struggled to negotiate with his spin as they kept losing wickets and in the end, 'Jumbo' single-handedly led India to an emphatic win.

READ: Kyle Mayers Scores 200 On Debut As WI Successfully Chase Down 395 Against Bangladesh

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.