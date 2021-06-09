Sanjay Manjrekar Mocked Ravindra Jadeja For Not Knowing English? Shocking DM Leaked

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is always in the news for a range of views that he shares on Twitter. Time and again, the veteran commentator has grabbed headlines for his controversial statements and varied claims. Sanjay Manjrekar has once again made waves. However, this time it's because of an alleged leaked DM with a social media user where he has mocked Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja saying that he doesn't understand English.

The Twitter user was unhappy with Sanjay Manjrekar's recent claim. He stated that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not one of the all-time greats as he hasn't registered a fifer in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand & Australia) countries. Responding to Manjrekar's claim, the user said that the commentator shouldn't be taken seriously because he is only famous for his shi**y tweets and opinions. He also stated that Manjrekar wasn't even 10% of the player Ashwin is.

Manjrekar was unhappy with the criticism he received, which is why he responded to the Twitter user and what followed was a war of words. In their conversation, the Twitter user pointed out how his "bits and pieces" comment on Jadeja was termed as "verbal diarrhoea" by the Saurashtra based cricketer. That's when Manjrekar replied, saying that Jadeja doesn’t know English, so he did not know the actual meaning of bits and pieces. The cricketer-turned-commentator also claimed that somebody spelt verbal diarrhoea for Jadeja, thus mocking the Indian all-rounder.



I didn’t want to share this personal chat in public, even though it’s full to shit. But couldn’t help, coz ppl need to know this side of this man. @imjadeja would be proud of what he did to prove you wrong. @BCCI is this the kind of man you would want in your com panel in future? pic.twitter.com/AUjX301Foz — soorya narayanan (@soorya_214) June 7, 2021



During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja got involved in an argument where the Indian commentator had termed the all-rounder "Bits and Pieces" cricketer. Sanjay Manjrekar had slammed the idea of Virat Kohli & Co. to play with all-rounders and not specialists. Criticising Ravindra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar had said, "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players, which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner."

This statement by Sanjay Manjrekar did not go down well with Ravindra Jadeja. The southpaw took to his Twitter and wrote, "Still, I have played twice the number of matches you have played, and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea." Here's a look at Ravindra Jadeja's tweet.



Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019



