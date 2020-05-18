Sanjay Manjrekar Points Out Major Difference Between Sachin Tendulkar And Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian player-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is known for speaking his mind. Sanjay Manjrekar has time and again made headlines with his sensational comments. Recently, Sanjay Manjrekar was involved in an Instagram live session where he pointed out the major differences between Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar's batting.

Sanjay Manjrekar speaks about India over-dependence on Sachin Tendulkar in 90s

In an Instagram live session with India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanjay Manjrekar spoke in length about the over-dependence of the Indian team on Sachin Tendulkar back in the 90s. Ashwin and Sanjay Manjrekar were sharing their thoughts on India’s semi-final defeat to Sri Lanka in the 1996 World Cup. Sanjay Manjrekar claimed that the Indian team of 1996/97 was too dependent on Sachin Tendulkar because of his ability to dominate good bowling attacks.

Sanjay Manjrekar added that Sachin Tendulkar was too consistent, Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that Sachin Tendulkar was India’s first batsman who was able to dominate and hit good balls for runs. Sanjay Manjrekar further said that prior to that, India's mindset was about defensive batting and only putting the bad balls away, like Sunil Gavaskar. Sanjay Manjrekar also said that earlier the Indian batsmen used to give respect to the bowler for a couple of sessions and when they got tired and bowled a loose ball, they used to score off it.

Sanjay Manjrekar mentioned that Sachin Tendulkar would hit a good ball from a quality bowler on the up for four. Sanjay Manjrekar further lauded the 'Master Blaster' saying that Sachin Tendulkar’s greatness can be fathomed by the fact that right through his career, his failures were extremely rare. He added that is a hallmark of a great batsman. Manjrekar also said that Tendulkar getting out cheaply was a very rare occurrence.

Sanjay Manjrekar also discussed how Sachin Tendulkar broke into the Indian cricket team at a very young age and proved himself by scoring an 80 in New Zealand in his very first year. He added that in 1991/92, he scored his first hundred in England which made the world look at him as a world-class player. Manjrekar even said that everyone in the team realized that Sachin Tendulkar was in a different league altogether.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI