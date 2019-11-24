Why Sunil Gavaskar Wasn't convinced By Virat Kohli's Praise For Ganguly-era Team

Virat Kohli got all the boxes ticked during India's historic pink-ball Test match win against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He had starred with the bat where he registered his 27th Test century that put India in the driver's seat after which his pacers delivered as the top-ranked Test side registered won by an innings and 46 runs. However, despite a famous win, Sunil Gavaskar wasn't all praise for the Indian captain.

READ: Test cricket needs marketing like ODIs and T20s: Kohli

Sunil Gavaskar questions Virat Kohli's praise for Ganguly-era team

After India's emphatic win, legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar came up with a point during the post-match show which was hosted by the official broadcaster of the Test series. During the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli had hailed the Indian side of the 2000s which was led by Sourav Ganguly for playing an aggressive brand of cricket and getting inside the minds of the opposition. But, 'Sunny' went on to say that the current Indian skipper was praising Ganguly because he was the BCCI President. The cricketer-turned-commentator then reminded Kohli that India were also winning in the '70s and '80s when he was not even born.

The 1983 World Cup-winner then highlighted that there are a lot of people who still think that cricket started only in the 2000s but in reality, India won overseas in the '70s and had also registered an away series win in 1986. The former opening batsman concluded by saying that India had also drawn series overseas and lost as other teams did.

WATCH: Virat Kohli cracks a joke about the Pink-ball's visibility

Virat Kohli had sought Sachin's advice

Talking about the experience of playing a Test game under the floodlights, Virat Kohli revealed that he had sought the advice of ICC Hall of Famer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on how each session should be pursued during India's maiden pink ball game. Further, Virat Kohli also admitted that the feeling of the lights created an IPL-like impression for the batsman where the player can go berserk from the first ball but had to remind himself that it was a Test game.

READ: India's real Pink ball "Test" will be in Adelaide: former cricketers

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar's 'Love my job!' post gets Netizens thinking in 'Bits and Pieces'