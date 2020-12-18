Sanjay Manjrekar Recalls Running Sachin Tendulkar Out After Watching Kohli-Rahane Run Out

Sanjay Manjrekar recalled a similar experience of having run Sachin Tendulkar out after Indian skipper Virat Kohli had lost his wicket due to a horrible mix-up with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane on Day 1 of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. Virat looked set for a big hundred before his unfortunate dismissal.

'Similar experience': Sanjay Manjrekar

“I have one similar experience running Sachin Tendulkar out. And I also don’t remember sacrificing my wicket,” said Manjrekar while speaking on the ‘Extraaa Innings’ Show on the Sony Sports Network.

Nightmare scenario for India, pure joy for Australia!



Virat Kohli is run out after a mix up with Ajinkya Rahane! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YdQdMrMtPh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

A brain-fade moment ends an incredible innings

This happened on the final ball of the 77th over that was bowled by Nathan Lyon. The offie had bowled a floated one around off stump as Ajinkya Rahane who was on strike pushed it towards mid-off and called for a quick single as Kohli obliged but by the time he was halfway down the wicket, he was sent back by his vice-captain but it was too late by then as Josh Hazlewood had already collected the ball and handed it over to Lyon who did not waste time in dislodging the bails at the non-strikers' end. It was a huge blow for India and a much-needed breakthrough for the hosts as a gutted Kohli walked back to the pavilion for a superb 74.

India lost the plot after his dismissal as the Australian bowlers rattled through their middle order to leave the visitors at 233/6 at stumps with the last recognised pair of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle.

