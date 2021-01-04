Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Rohit Sharma And Other Indian Stars For 'breaching' COVID-19 Rules

Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has slammed Indian cricketers for breaking the bio-secure protocols. Recently, five Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw were separated from the Indian squad. They were placed under isolation after they were accused of violating Cricket Australia's bio-secure protocols.

ALSO READ | Sydney coronavirus cases: Full Indian squad, including isolated five, travelling to Sydney together; Brisbane Test on as of now

Sanjay Manjrekar slams Indian cricketers for violating bio-secure protocols

According to the Australian media, the five cricketers were dining at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne, something which was against the protocols of the country's cricket board. All five cricketers were bashed on social media and were subject to harsh criticism. On Monday, Manjrekar took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure over the incident.

The former cricketer asked Indian players to either rule themselves out from selection or respect the bio-secure protocols on being selected. He also said that they cannot have it both ways.

It’s quite simple really. Either rule yourself out for selection or once selected respect the bio bubble & the strict protocols. Can’t have it both ways.#INDvsAUSTest — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 4, 2021

ALSO READ | Sydney coronavirus cases: Mask wearing becomes mandatory in Sydney

There has been a lot of hue and cry on social media after the incident came to light with fans, as well as, former cricketers sharing their views about the incident. Notably, all five cricketers from the touring party were separated from the squad and placed under isolation. While the aforementioned players have been allowed to train, the BCCI and Cricket Australia have launched an investigation into the matter.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson becomes top Twitter trend after NZ captain carries 2020 form into 2021

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. There were doubts over the venue for the India vs Australia 3rd Test after a COVID-19 outbreak began in the northern beaches region of Sydney and subsequently spread to other parts of the city. However, the Test is set to go forward as planned on Thursday and the venue which was due to operate at 50% of its usual 48,000 capacity on each day will now be reduced to 25% as announced by Cricket Australia on Monday.

The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma, who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Rain washes out India's practice session at MCG on Sunday

SOURCE: SANJAY MANJREKAR INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.