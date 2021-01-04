Kane Williamson Becomes Top Twitter Trend After NZ Captain Carries 2020 Form Into 2021

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been in sensational form in the ongoing New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020-21 Test series. The right-hander who led his side to a comprehensive win in the first Test by scoring a glorious 129 (1st innings) carried his staggering form into the new year as he smashed yet another scintillating century in the NZ vs PAK 2nd Test to put the hosts in the driver's seat.

ALSO READ | Pakistan skipper Babar Azam refutes exploitation allegations, claims 'being blackmailed'

New Zealand vs Pakistan live: Fans laud Kane Williamson for notching yet another century

💯 The first centurion of 2021!



An incredible innings from Kane Williamson. He slammed four fours in an over to go from 78 to 94 🤯



24th Test hundred for the New Zealand skipper 🙌#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/rvz9NFR0Ls — ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2021

Williamson had a terrific 2020 where he featured in four Tests and scored 498 runs at a blistering average of 83.00 with two tons and one fifty. The Kiwi skipper has started 2021 with a bang as he brought up his 24th Test century at Hagley Oval. As soon as Williamson notched his ton, Twitter erupted as fans congratulated the World No. 1 ranked Test batsman for scoring yet another century. Several reactions poured in as netizens lauded the genius of Williamson. Here's a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs Pakistan live: Williamson 'surprised' & 'humbled' after displacing Kohli & Smith in ICC Test Rankings

The bank rise as one! Kane Williamson is a once in a lifetime sort of player. Best place to view the craftsman at work? LIVE 🏏#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/IVChgjByW6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 4, 2021

Kane Williamson last 5 first innings score in Test Cricket:



89, 3, 251, 129, 111* — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 4, 2021

No.1 Test batsman for a reason 💥💥

2 hundreds in two test matches against pakistan



Well played kane williamson 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gwPl2pvpyG — Kiran (@kiranreddy_45) January 4, 2021

Again and Again Kane williamson!! What brilliance and consistency!! Way to lead the team!! So glad to have witnessed this legend!! https://t.co/kAHyXacZVK — vamsi krishna (@vamsi_anupoju) January 4, 2021

Kane Williamson was on 20 off like 70 balls and then brought up his 100 from 140 balls. Just saying. #NZvPak — EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) January 4, 2021

Kane Williamson - What an amazing batsman you're 👏👏🔥🔥 — Bhatti (@Randomyzer) January 4, 2021

Kane Williamson should be officially anointed as the best batsman of this era.! No change in his game in any format any condition and any time of the day or year. How legendary is that!?#NZvsPAK @BLACKCAPS @ICC — Cricketique (@ParchureSushrut) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, en route his century, the 30-year-old recorded the most fifty-plus scores (which included both fifties and hundreds) for New Zealand in Test matches. Having crossed the coveted figure 56 times, Williamson has gone past former New Zealand captain, Stephen Fleming, who has achieved the feat 55 times. The Blackcaps skipper's stellar knock in the NZ vs PAK 2nd Test has also helped his side stage a fighting comeback in the match and has put New Zealand on the front foot.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson's dominating 129 vs Pakistan for 23rd Test hundred: WATCH

Kane Williamson's position in the ICC Test rankings is yet another testament to the player's remarkable skills with the bat. With 890 points to his name, the cricketer currently holds the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Indian captain, Virat Kohli, with 879 points, is the closest to Williamson.

Kane Williamson stats

Williamson has featured in 82 Test matches so far in his career, having scored 6,980 runs in the format to go with 24 centuries, and 32 half-centuries. The batsman also has contributed significantly towards the success of his team in limited-overs cricket. With 6,173 runs in ODI cricket, and 1,723 runs in the shortest format, the Kane Williamson stats make for a staggering read.

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham roasts Kane Williamson with caption after skipper's magnum opus Test innings

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.