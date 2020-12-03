Sanjay Manjrekar Stumped By A Fan When Asked About Virat Kohli's Unusual Batting Record

Sanjay Manjrekar was completely bamboozled by a fan on social media when he was asked about Virat Kohli's unusual batting record. Virat might have breached the 12,000 run mark in One Day Internationals but he has not been able to breach the three-figure mark in 2020. In fact, he has managed a few half-centuries this year but got out before being able to convert them into big 100s. His highest individual score this year has been 89.

'Good question but...': Sanjay Manjrekar

It so happened that a passionate cricket fan had asked the former Indian cricketer why Kohli is not able to convert starts into 100s since 2019 which all fans are so accustomed to which is what actually makes him special. Furthermore, the fan asked Manjrekar what is actually going wrong with the top-ranked ODI batsman as one cannot simply say that he is not timing the ball well.

However, when the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst read the tweet, he was literally stumped and replied by saying that it is a good question for which he does not have an answer.

Good question. So good that I don't have an answer. 😊

Virat Kohli's last century in international cricket

The batting megastar's last century in the 50-overs format had come against the West Indies in August last year which was his 43rd in ODIs. He had notched up his last Test hundred against Bangladesh during India's first-ever D/N Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in November 2019. Meanwhile, the Indian captain is yet to register a century in T20Is.

The last time Virat Kohli failed to score a century was back in 2008, i.e. his maiden year of international cricket.

Will Virat Kohli breach the three-figure mark before the year ends?

While the batting sensation does not stand a chance to score an ODI century this year, he will be looking to make amends in the three-match T20I series and the pink-ball Test match to bring up his first 100 this year.

The 32-year-old will be hoping to notch up his maiden ton in the shortest format in the upcoming series and a 27th one in the longest format at the Adelaide Oval. He will not be available for the 'Boxing Day' Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he will be heading back to India after the Adelaide Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they are expecting their first child in January. The skipper has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

