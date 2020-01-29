Sanjeev Chawla: 2000 Match Fixing Bookie's Extradition To India Set For February 2020

The extradition of alleged bookmaker Sanjeev Chawla has finally been confirmed and he should be making his way to India by the end of February 2020. Chawla is wanted by Indian authorities over his alleged involvement in match-fixing during South Africa's tour of India in the year 2000. Chawla has been hiding in the United Kingdom for the major part of the last two decades.

Sanjeev Chawla to be questioned over the 2000 match-fixing scandal

According to reports, Sanjeev Chawla will finally be extradited to India after orders for the same have been passed in the UK. Chawla had appealed against his extradition but the plea was rejected. It is being projected that he could make some major revelations once Chawla makes his way to India. It is also being reported that the final formalities are taking place and a team of Indian officers will soon arrive in the UK to escort Chawla to India. These developments come in after a few reports suggested Chawla's extradition to be happening in January, earlier this month.

2000 match fixing scandal: Hansie Cronje match fixing led to Mohammad Azharuddin's ban

Chawal is wanted by the Indian authorities over his alleged involvement in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. The issue came to light when the Delhi Police came across telephone recordings between South African captain Hansie Cronje and a bookmaker. Later on, Cronje admitted to having been involved in corrupt practices and revealed his links to several bookmakers. He also revealed that he had been introduced to a bookie for the first time in his career by ex-Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996.

It was also revealed that Cronje had offered batsman Herschelle Gibbs and bowler Henry Williams money to underperform in the match. This led to a widespread investigation into the corruption that existed in cricket and also led to Hansie Cronje being banned from the game for life. India made a request to extradite Chawla in 2017 but that had been rejected.

