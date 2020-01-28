Sourav Ganguly Calls Hardik Pandya 'unfit To Even Play Domestic Games': Report

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday that Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya wasn't fully fit yet. This development has raised doubts over the all-rounder's participation in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Hardik Pandya has not played for India since September 2019 due to a back problem. He underwent surgery on his back in October 2019 and is on his way to recovery.

Hardik Pandya was included in India A squad for the ODI games against New Zealand but was later pulled out of the squad as he wasn't deemed fully fit. The all-rounder was seen bowling in the nets to Team India before the Mumbai ODI against Australia earlier this month. Hardik Pandya looked absolutely fit as he bowled to his teammates.

Looking at his progress, it was expected that he would return to action for the upcoming Test series in New Zealand. However, putting all speculation to rest, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the all-rounder was not fit at the moment.

New Zealand vs India 2020: Sourav Ganguly confirms Hardik Pandya's fitness

Sourav Ganguly made it clear that Hardik Pandya was not even fit to play a domestic game let alone a Test match. Ganguly also confirmed that the 26-year old was currently undergoing training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. This makes Pandya unlikely to play in New Zealand for either the senior team or the India A team. Hardik Pandya could aim to return in the IPL 2020 for the Mumbai Indians in March 2020.

NZ vs Ind: India start the New Zaeland tour on a good note

Meanwhile, India haven't yet announced the squad for the two-match Test series that is set to begin on February 21. India have started their tour of New Zealand on a good note. The Men in Blue thrashed New Zealand in the first two T20Is to take the lead in the five-match series. After the five T20Is, both the teams will play three ODIs before competing in the Test series.

IMAGE COURTESY: SOURAV GANGULY TWITTER