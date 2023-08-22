Sanju Samson Attends Rajnikanth's 'Jailer' Screening In Ireland As 'guest Of Honour'

Sanju Samson recently grabbed the limelight after being named as a backup wicketkeeper in India's Asia Cup 2023 squad. Sanju is currently playing a three-match T20I series against Ireland. Despite maintaining an impressive average of 55 in One Day Internationals (ODIs), Samson might find himself disheartened by his exclusion from the main team. However, the upcoming third T20I presents a valuable opportunity for him to use as motivation and strengthen his case for selection in the World Cup squad.

Sanju Samson attends Jailer premiere as chief guest

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, a self-proclaimed fan of iconic superstar Rajinikanth, recently graced a special screening of his most recent film Jailer in Ireland. The event, where he was a "guest of honour," took place during the ongoing T20I series between India and Ireland.

Niall O'Brien, one of the commentators, momentarily shifted from cricket commentary to share this exciting news about Sanju's affinity for Rajinikanth and his attendance at the movie premiere in Dublin. Niall expressed that it was indeed a proud and special moment for Sanju.

Hailing from Kerala, Sanju Samson holds a deep admiration for the legendary Rajinikanth and has been known to watch all of his films in theaters. Earlier this year, Sanju's dream came true when he had the opportunity to meet his idol Rajinikanth at the latter's residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

After a two-year hiatus, superstar Rajnikanth has made a triumphant return with the film Jailer. The movie has not only met but exceeded its anticipated success, setting a new benchmark at the box office. Surpassing all expectations, 'Jailer' has achieved a remarkable worldwide collection of over Rs. 550 crore. This exceptional achievement has now positioned the film as the highest-grossing Tamil movie in India.

IND vs IRE, T20I series

Having already secured a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, India are now aiming for a clean sweep in what marks Jasprit Bumrah's inaugural assignment as captain in white-ball cricket. India's initial victory was achieved by a narrow margin of 2 runs (DLS method), and their subsequent performance in the second match showcased a well-rounded display of skills. India won the 2nd T20I by a comfortable margin of 33 runs.

