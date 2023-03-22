Sanju Samson Given Important Advice By Sreesanth; 'That's Something I've Been Telling Him'

Sreesanth, a former Indian fast bowler, has advised Sanju Samson to find the right balance between attacking and defending while leading Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL season. Samson will continue to captain Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, and the team will be looking to win the title after finishing runners-up last season.

Having played alongside Samson in the Kerala team, Sreesanth shared his thoughts on the young skipper's leadership style during a preview show on Star Sports. He emphasized that Samson's performance in the IPL will be crucial in earning him a place in the Indian team, especially during crucial moments of the game.

"Sanju (is) a very attacking captain and sometimes, when the occasion comes, he has to step back a bit. That's something I've been telling him. That's one, maybe he might have to balance between attacking and defending. Even when it comes to captaincy, he's still learning. But that will be one very important point when it comes to strengths and weaknesses. Sanju has to balance his thoughts and decision making," Sreesanth said.

"Sreesanth also picked Samson as the trump card for RR in the season. “Sanju Samson, I genuinely hope that he does extremely well and gets back to Indian lineup. Scoring lot of runs and lots of performances," he added.

Sanju Samson's India career

Samson's last appearance for India was in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, where he was unfortunately forced to withdraw due to a knee injury. However, his form in the IPL will undoubtedly play a significant role in his future prospects with the national team. Samson is currently preparing with Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals are slated to play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2.

Samson has played a total of 11 ODIs and 17 T20I matches for India since his debut in 2015. He has scored 330 runs in 50-over cricket at an average of 66.00 and has registered 301 runs in T20Is at an average of 20.06. Samson has two half-centuries in ODIs and one fifty in the shortest format for India.

Image: AP/BCCI