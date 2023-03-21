IND Vs AUS: Ex-India Cricketer Wants Sanju Samson To Replace Struggling Batsman In 3rd ODI

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has claimed Sanju Samson deserves a place in the Indian playing XI for the third ODI against Australia over the big-hitting Suryakumar Yadav. The Men In Blue are up against the Aussies in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, seeking a 2-1 series victory. Both teams head into the match days after Australia humiliated India in the second ODI on Sunday to win by 10 wickets.

Ahead of the series finale in Chennai, all eyes are fixed on India’s batting top-order, which has failed to fire so far in this series. Sanju Samson finds himself in the headlines as talks surround Suryakumar for returning with two consecutive golden ducks in the first two matches. The 28-year-old last played for India in January this year, before getting ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka due to an injury. He continues to remain on the sidelines of the Indian team as the Men in Blue continue their preparations for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

"Not a bad option to give Sanju Samson a chance"

Meanwhile, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer spoke about Suryakumar’s place in the team for the third ODI and said, “We have to see if the management sticks with Suryakumar Yadav in the third ODI; otherwise, it’s not a bad option to give Sanju Samson a chance because he has played well when given the opportunity and he is a good player”. Suryakumar made a notable entry in ODI cricket with two half-centuries, a 40, and a couple of unbeaten 30s in the first six games.

However, in his last nine innings, the 32-year-old has scored only 110 runs, which brings concerns over his place in the XI. In the 2nd ODI, the Mumbai Indians batsman got lbw out facing Aussie veteran Mitchell Starc in his first ball. Interestingly, he was caught off guard in front of the stumps in a similar fashion during the ODI series opener that India won by five wickets.

“We might sympathize with Suryakumar Yadav as the first ball that he faced was of 145 clicks. No doubt that it’s challenging when a left-arm seamer tries to bring the ball back in. Again, he should have anticipated that when Mitchell Starc bowls, he will attack the stumps and might swing the ball,” added Jaffer. While the ODI series concludes with the third ODI on March 22, Sanju Samson will next be seen leading Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.