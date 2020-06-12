Sanju Samson Reveals He Wants To Inculcate THESE Important Qualities Of MS Dhoni

Sanju Samson is regarded as one of the emerging wicket-keeper batsmen who has the ability to fill legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's shoes along with youngster Rishabh Pant. It took Samson more than four years to finally get a place in the Indian squad (bilateral limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015) . He was called for the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home earlier this year, but he could not capitalise on his opportunity. Sanju also failed to make his bat do the talking in the T20I series against New Zealand that followed. Meanwhile, he has said that he wants to have a couple of good and important qualities of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'Calmness and focus': Sanju Samson



While speaking to a media portal, the young keeper/batsman went on to say that Mahendra Singh Dhoni's calmness and focus in tough situations is something that he would like to inculcate in his game as well. At the same time, he also wishes to be calmer and more focussed while batting.



The Kerala cricketer also mentioned that today's wicket-keepers are all top batsmen as well. The middle-order batsman then added that the three-time World Cup winner Adam Gilchrist changed the game for keepers coming up the order while Dhoni had done likewise in the middle order. Furthermore, the Rajasthan Royals stumper also added that it is now almost a norm to have a wicketkeeper who is a very good top or middle-order batsman as it helps the team add an extra bowler or all-rounder in the team.