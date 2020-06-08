Sanju Samson Says He Does Not Want To Compete With 'good Friend' Rishabh Pant

Sanju Samson is regarded as one of the emerging wicket-keeper batsmen who has the ability to fill legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's shoes along with youngster Rishabh Pant. It took Samson more than four years to finally get a place in the Indian squad (bilateral limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015) . He was called for the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home earlier this year but he could not capitalise on his opportunity. Sanju also failed to make his bat do the talking in the T20I series against New Zealand that followed. Meanwhile, he has said that he does not consider Pant as a competitor.

'A talented player': Sanju Samson

During an interview with a publication, the Kerala cricketer went on to say that Rishabh and he started playing for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL, they have spent a lot of time together and they are really good friends. Calling the 22-year-old a 'talented player', Samson recalled a contest between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017 where the duo had hammered sixes all over the park and chased down a target in excess of 200 which is a partnership that he still relishes with Rishabh.

He then added that whenever people talk to him about his competition with Pant, he likes to think about him and the young stumper playing together. Furthermore, the Rajasthan Royals batsman added that he always looks forward to playing with the southpaw and never considers himself competing with him.

Sanju also said that when the two have to compete for a spot in India's Playing XI, it all depends on the team combination and he never thought of competing with Pant because as a cricketer when one is competing, trying to get into the sport or if an eye needs to be kept on other players, he does not reckon that is the way to play their cricket.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has been retained by the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 28 but has now been indefinitely suspended as of now due to the global pandemic. Pant on the other hand has been retained by the Delhi Capitals.

