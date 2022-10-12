Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has revealed that he has been instructed by the team management to be ready to play the finisher's role. Samson, while speaking to Star Sports after the second ODI match against South Africa, stated that he has been practicing for different kinds of roles for the past couple of years and has put in the time to better understand the types of roles he needs to play for different teams.

Sanju Samson reveals Team India management's message

"Absolutely, I have been practicing different kinds of roles and I think the last couple of years, I have put in the time to understand different types of roles that I need to play in different teams. So, I am enjoying it," Samson told Star Sports.

"I have been given instructions to be ready to do this finishing role for last year. Physically, I have been doing top-order batting but mentally I have been understanding the game better on how to react to situations better and how people have done it beautifully in the past. Learning from the history, so yes a lot of learning has gone into this," he added.

“After the first ODI, we had a positive meeting where a lot of positives were covered. I think the team management, the captain and the coach told every player how special we all are and how we need to keep on focusing on the process," Samson said.

Samson in ODIs against South Africa

Samson looked in good touch with the bat during the recently-concluded three-match series against South Africa. He almost finished the game for India in the first ODI that the Men in Blue lost by a close margin. Samson scored an unbeaten 86 runs in the match to help India reach closer to the target but his effort went in vain as India lost by 9 runs. Samson scored an unbeaten 30 and 2 runs in the next two ODI for India.

Image: BCCI