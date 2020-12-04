Sanju Samson Unsure Of Yuzvendra Chahal's Inclusion In 2nd T20I On Sunday

Sanju Samson has said that he is not sure whether leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will get to feature in the second T20I against Australia on Sunday despite his heroics in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval on Friday. Chahal who was roped in as the concussion substitute for an injured Ravindra Jadeja made a tremendous impact with the ball in hand as Team India registered a famous win.

'I'm not sure about that'

"I'm not sure about that (Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in playing XI for the second T20I). First, we have to check how Jadeja bhai is feeling and then team management will take the call and we should wait till that," said Samson while replying to ANI's query.

Samson had played a short cameo of a 15-ball 23 at a strike rate of 153.33 before he ended up mistiming one straight into the hands of Mitchell Swepson at extra-cover off Moises Henriques in the 12th over. Nonetheless, the Kerala cricketer took a spectacular catch at deep-mid-wicket to dismiss his Rajasthan skipper early before he threatened to take the match away from India's grasp.

Jadeja's stellar yet impactful cameo

Jaddu had played a great knock under pressure when it seemed that India would be restricted to a manageable total after being put in to bat by Australian skipper Aaron Finch. However, Ravi Jadeja had other ideas as he took the bowlers to the cleaners with a few delightful strokes. His unbeaten knock consisted of five boundaries and a maximum as the Virat Kohli-led side finished their innings at 161/7 from their 50 overs.

Unfortunately, Jadeja was injured as a result of which he could not take the field in the second innings. The Saurashtra all-rounder not only suffered a hamstring injury but was also hit on the helmet after he had missed a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the final over of the innings. The stylish middle-order batsman was seen limping in the final over as well.

Concussion substitute Yuzi Chahal spins India to victory

The Haryana cricketer had a memorable day as he finished his spell with figures of 3/25 from his four overs His scalps included the likes of the frontline batsmen-skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade in the middle-order.

India won the contest by 11 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to seal the three-match series when both sides lock horns in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

