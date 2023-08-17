'He Could Go On To Become India's Test Captain': Robin Uthappa Solves The Puzzle For BCCI

Team India is set to face Ireland in a bilateral series starting this Friday. Both teams will compete in three T20Is as India look to prepare their best squad for the ICC ODI World Cup in October. However, with a packed schedule ahead of the ODI World Cup, the team will be competing in the Asia Cup in September.

3 things you need to know

India recently lost the T20I series against the West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad and will led India in the Ireland series

Rituraj Gaikwad is the vice-captain in the India vs Ireland T20I series

Former Indian batter makes a huge statement about Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa thinks fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has great potential as a skipper and advises him to use the upcoming Ireland series to prove it. This series is especially significant because it will be Bumrah's first competitive match in almost a year due to a back injury. Due to the management's decision to rest some key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli etc ahead of the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup, Bumrah will lead the T20 squad in Ireland. His second in command will be Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Robin Uthappa stated his interest in seeing Bumrah's leadership abilities and how he would manage the team in the T20I series in an interview with Jio Cinema before the first T20I. He claimed that it's a great chance for Bumrah to show off his leadership skills as a captain and make a full recovery from his injury. He stated:

"I think it's interesting. He has got leadership skills and he could go on to become our Test captain, too, because he is a pretty shrewd strategist as well. But, he has got the opportunity to do that here apart from making a comeback. It will be interesting to see how he'll go about it,"

Jasprit Bumrah hits the training nets

The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. 🔥🔥 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uyIzm2lcI9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah appeared fitter than ever in a video that the BCCI Twitter account posted while he was practising bowling in the nets on Wednesday. Bumrah will be the 11th captain of India in the shortest format of international cricket. The fast bowler last appeared in a T20 match for India against Australia in September 2022. He went on to miss the T20 World Cup and IPL 2023 as he required major surgery. After the India vs Ireland series, India will play Pakistan in the Asia Cup on September 2, ahead of the ODI WC in October.