Sarfaraz Ahmed Recalled To Pakistan Squad For Three-match T20I Series Against NZ

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been roped in Pakistan's T20I squad for the upcoming away bilateral series against New Zealand. The two teams will be locking horns in three T20I matches on December 18, 20, and 22 respectively. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had made an official announcement on Ahmed's inclusion for the shortest format on Sunday. At the same time, the PCB has also named an 18-player men's national squad for the three-match series.

Sarfaraz Ahmed looks to resurrect his cricketing career

Sarfaraz has not been a regular member of the Pakistani team ever since their World Cup 2019 debacle after which he was sacked from captaincy a couple of months later. The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper has since then been warming the bench despite being included in the squad and between October 2019 to September 2020, he has only made a solitary T20I appearance which happened to be during an away series against England.

Meanwhile, his successor Mohammad Rizwan dons the gloves for the Men In Green across formats. In case the Karachi wicket-keeper batsman does get a chance to feature in the T20I series (his inclusion in Pak's Playing XI), then he would be looking to make the most of his opportunities in order to prolong his international cricketing career.

Pakistan tour of New Zealand

Batting sensation Babar Azam will be leading the 1992 World Cup winners in all the three formats while wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan will be his Test deputy and bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan will be the vice-captain in the shortest format. Azam had replaced Azhar Ali who was Pakistan's captain in red-ball cricket.

Pakistan will be visiting New Zealand for a three-match T20I series that will be followed by a two-match Test series between 18 December 2020 to 7 January 2021. The Test series will form part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship.

