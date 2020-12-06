Virat Kohli Promises To Text AB After Playing Scoop Shot But 'Mr.360' Is Quick To Respond

Virat Kohli had played a picture-perfect scoop shot during the second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. While Virat hardly plays this shot, it seems that he has learned how to execute this unique cricketing shot from his Bangalore team-mate and also one of his besties Abraham Benjamin de Villiers who is an expert in this.

It so happened that Aussie pacer Andrew Tye had bowled one on the fourth and fifth stump line to deceive the batsman but the Indian skipper was not to back off as he walked across the stumps and pulled it aggressively into the stands for a maximum.

'I will send AB a text tonight': Virat Kohli

During the post-match interview, the Indian captain was asked how he felt after having played one of ABD's trademark cricketing shots to which he replied by saying that he would be personally texting 'Mr.360'.

"It (scoop over fine leg) was a bit of funny moment, surprised myself there, I will send AB a text tonight and see what he thinks of it", said Kohli.

However, the former Proteas skipper did not take too long to respond and he admired Virat's shot on social media.

India seal the T20I series

After a well-set Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 52, skipper Virat Kohli then took care of the proceedings and brought the visitors back in the hunt with a solid knock of a 24-ball 40 before a brilliant catch from his opposite number Matthew Wade behind the stumps sent him back just when it appeared that he would single-handedly get the job done.

India still needed 46 off 23 deliveries after Kohli's dismissal and in came Hardik Pandya who made his bat do the talking exceptionally well. He hit two big sixes in the final over as the Men In Blue crossed the finish line by six wickets and a couple of balls to spare. The Baroda cricketer remained unbeaten on a 42 (22) at a strike rate of nearly 191 including three boundaries and two maximums as India took an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

