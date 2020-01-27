Sarfaraz Khan: From Mumbai's 'Panda' To 'Macho' Man In Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan recently made headlines when he slammed an unbeaten 301 in a Ranji Trophy clash against Uttar Pradesh. The 22-year-old has been playing first-class cricket since 2014 and was once considered as the next boy wonder of Indian cricket. However, a series of injuries and lack of perceived fitness often stalled his career. Quite recently, Sarfaraz Khan spoke to a leading sports online portal and revealed details about the improvements he made to his fitness.

Sarfaraz Khan opens up on his transformation

Sarfaraz Khan’s unbeaten triple hundred propelled him to join the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma etc. in an elite list of Mumbai’s triple-century scorers. He said it was a proud feeling for him and he was also relieved for making the most of his opportunity. He added that he made a lot of improvements on his fitness which has helped him score many runs. In the interview, Sarfaraz Khan recalled the time when all his teammates used to call him ‘Panda’ because of his eating habits and said that the same people have now started calling him ‘macho’.

IPL 2020: Sarfaraz Khan set to reprise his KXIP role

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 trading window, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) retained Sarfaraz Khan for ₹25 lakh. The cricketer made his KXIP debut in 2019 under Ravichandran Ashwin’s captaincy. In KXIP, he plays alongside the likes of his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh.

