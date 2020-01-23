Sarfaraz Khan Brings Up Ranji Trophy Triple Ton In Virender Sehwag Style; Watch Clip

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan went on to record the highest score of his career as he scored an unbeaten 301 for Mumbai in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh. Sarfaraz Khan came into bat at 128/4 in response to UP’s massive total of 625/8. Khan shared three consecutive 150+ partnerships to lay the foundation for Mumbai's first innings score.

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan brings up his triple ton in Virender Sehwag's style

Sarfaraz Khan stitched a 210-run partnership for the 5th wicket with Siddhesh Lad, 179 with Aditya Tare for the 6th wicket and a 150-run stand for the 7th wicket. Mumbai went past UP's total when Khan was in his 260s but the team management wanted him to continue batting instead of agreeing for a draw.

However, the right-handed batsman grabbed eyeballs in his marathon innings as he brought up his the triple ton in Virender Sehwag fashion as he smashed a maximum while batting on 295. Khan also brought up his 250 with a six co-incidentally.

He was on 295* when Rinku Singh bowled an over-pitched ball from round the wicket and Sarfaraz Khan slogged the ball successfully. Khan was on his knees as soon as he hit the six to savour the moment. He scored an unbeaten 301* off 391 balls. His innings was decorated with 30 fours and eight sixes.

Sarfaraz Khan's triple ton was only the third by a first-class batsman while batting at No. 6. He is the seventh Mumbai batsmen to score a triple ton. The game ended in a draw but Mumbai managed to take three points from the game courtesy the lead. Uttar Pradesh managed to score 625 for five in the first innings.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI DOMESTIC TWITTER